NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:NRSN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:NRSN – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation, one has issued a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.00.
NRSN has been the subject of several recent research reports. D. Boral Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of NeuroSense Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 22nd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of NeuroSense Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Zacks Research upgraded NeuroSense Therapeutics to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Wall Street Zen upgraded NeuroSense Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Noble Financial upgraded NeuroSense Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th.
NeuroSense Therapeutics stock opened at $0.87 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.28. NeuroSense Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.68 and a 52 week high of $2.60.
NeuroSense Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of novel therapies for neurodegenerative and age-related neurological disorders. The company’s primary mission is to address unmet medical needs in diseases characterized by protein aggregation, chronic inflammation and cellular senescence in the central nervous system.
At the core of NeuroSense’s approach is a proprietary senotherapeutic platform designed to selectively target and clear senescent cells that contribute to neurodegeneration.
