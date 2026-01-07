NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:NRSN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:NRSN – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation, one has issued a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.00.

NRSN has been the subject of several recent research reports. D. Boral Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of NeuroSense Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 22nd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of NeuroSense Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Zacks Research upgraded NeuroSense Therapeutics to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Wall Street Zen upgraded NeuroSense Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Noble Financial upgraded NeuroSense Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th.

Get NeuroSense Therapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on NRSN

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NeuroSense Therapeutics

NeuroSense Therapeutics Stock Down 1.0%

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in NeuroSense Therapeutics by 91.0% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 95,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 45,450 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NeuroSense Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of NeuroSense Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

NeuroSense Therapeutics stock opened at $0.87 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.28. NeuroSense Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.68 and a 52 week high of $2.60.

NeuroSense Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NeuroSense Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of novel therapies for neurodegenerative and age-related neurological disorders. The company’s primary mission is to address unmet medical needs in diseases characterized by protein aggregation, chronic inflammation and cellular senescence in the central nervous system.

At the core of NeuroSense’s approach is a proprietary senotherapeutic platform designed to selectively target and clear senescent cells that contribute to neurodegeneration.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NeuroSense Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeuroSense Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.