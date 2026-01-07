Comparing ITT (NYSE:ITT) and Noble Group (OTCMKTS:NOBGY)

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Free Report) and Noble Group (OTCMKTS:NOBGY – Get Free Report) are both multi-sector conglomerates companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk, institutional ownership and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares ITT and Noble Group”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ITT $3.63 billion 4.27 $518.30 million $6.02 29.91 Noble Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Profitability

ITT has higher revenue and earnings than Noble Group.

This table compares ITT and Noble Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ITT 12.67% 18.96% 10.43% Noble Group N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

91.6% of ITT shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of ITT shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for ITT and Noble Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ITT 0 0 10 0 3.00 Noble Group 0 0 0 0 0.00

ITT currently has a consensus target price of $207.13, suggesting a potential upside of 15.03%. Given ITT’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe ITT is more favorable than Noble Group.

Risk & Volatility

ITT has a beta of 1.37, indicating that its stock price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Noble Group has a beta of 1.18, indicating that its stock price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

ITT beats Noble Group on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ITT

ITT Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets in the United States and internationally. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains. This segment sells its products under ITT Friction Technologies, KONI, Wolverine Advanced Materials, Axtone, Novitek, and GALT. brand names. The Industrial Process segment provides industrial pumps, valves, and plant optimization and remote monitoring systems and services; and aftermarket solutions, such as replacement parts and services. It serves various customers in industries, such as chemical, energy, mining, and other industrial process markets. This segment sells its products under Goulds Pumps, Bornemann, Engineered Valves, PRO Services, C'treat, i-ALERT, Rheinhütte Pumpen, and Habonim brand names. The Connect & Control Technologies segment designs and manufactures a range of engineered connectors and specialized products for critical applications supporting various markets, including aerospace and defense, industrial, transportation, medical, and energy. This segment provides connector products, such as circular, rectangular, radio frequency, fiber optic, D-sub miniature, micro-miniature, and cable assemblies; and control products consist of highly engineered actuation, flow control, energy absorption, environmental control, and composite component solutions for the aerospace, defense, and industrial markets under Cannon, VEAM, BIW Connector Systems, Aerospace Controls, Enidine, Compact Automation, Neo-Dyn Process Controls, Conoflow, and Micro-Mode brand names. The company was incorporated in 1920 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

About Noble Group

Noble Group Limited is in the process of liquidation. Previously, the company was operated as an independent energy products and industrial raw materials supply chain manager. Its Energy segment was engaged in trading energy coal and the provision of supply chain and risk management services in bituminous and sub-bituminous energy coal, as well as in seaborne LNG. The company’s Metals, Minerals and Ores segment was involved in trading and providing supply chain management services in copper, zinc, lead, nickel, and other raw materials, as well as aluminum, alumina, and bauxite. The company was also engaged in trading and providing risk management and logistics services for the steel complex in iron ore, metallurgical coal, metallurgical coke, specialty ores and alloys, and industrial metals and minerals, as well as offered ocean transport in the dry bulk segment, long term freight solutions, and freight market guidance. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

