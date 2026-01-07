Three Magnolias Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 1,620 Shares of Alphabet Inc. $GOOG

Three Magnolias Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,201 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 1.1% of Three Magnolias Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Three Magnolias Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GOOG. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 580,897.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 135,087,705 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $23,963,208,000 after buying an additional 135,064,454 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter worth about $4,298,572,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 416,753,033 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $73,927,821,000 after acquiring an additional 5,182,111 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 73.5% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 9,808,152 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,388,775,000 after acquiring an additional 4,154,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 17,547.9% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,122,727 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $731,331,000 after acquiring an additional 4,099,366 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

GOOG opened at $314.55 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $304.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $247.26. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $142.66 and a 1-year high of $328.67. The company has a market cap of $3.80 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The information services provider reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $102.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.90 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 32.23% and a return on equity of 35.00%. The business’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.12 EPS. Analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 8th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 8th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.28%.

Here are the key news stories impacting Alphabet this week:

Positive Sentiment: Wall Street upgrades and higher price targets lift the growth narrative for Google Cloud and AI; Jefferies recently raised its target to $365 and many firms maintain buy/outperform calls, supporting longer-term upside. Jefferies raises price target

Wall Street upgrades and higher price targets lift the growth narrative for Google Cloud and AI; Jefferies recently raised its target to $365 and many firms maintain buy/outperform calls, supporting longer-term upside. Positive Sentiment: Product & commercial traction for Gemini and AI is improving distribution: Samsung plans to double devices running Gemini to ~800M units this year — a major scale tailwind for Gemini adoption across mobile. Samsung to double Gemini devices

Product & commercial traction for Gemini and AI is improving distribution: Samsung plans to double devices running Gemini to ~800M units this year — a major scale tailwind for Gemini adoption across mobile. Positive Sentiment: AI infrastructure push: initiatives like TorchTPU, increased TPU patenting and moves to reduce Nvidia dependence, plus cloud/infrastructure M&A, strengthen Alphabet’s ability to monetize AI at scale. These strategic moves are supportive of margins and competitive positioning. Seeking Alpha on TorchTPU & infrastructure

AI infrastructure push: initiatives like TorchTPU, increased TPU patenting and moves to reduce Nvidia dependence, plus cloud/infrastructure M&A, strengthen Alphabet’s ability to monetize AI at scale. These strategic moves are supportive of margins and competitive positioning. Neutral Sentiment: Small lobbying disclosure: ~$80k reported for Google Public Sector work on DoD cloud services — notable for contract tracking but not material by itself. Quiver lobbying disclosure

Small lobbying disclosure: ~$80k reported for Google Public Sector work on DoD cloud services — notable for contract tracking but not material by itself. Negative Sentiment: Heavy insider selling is a clear near-term negative: Quiver data shows 161 insider sales in six months (including large Sundar Pichai sales), which can spook investors and fuel profit-taking. Quiver on insider selling & sentiment

Heavy insider selling is a clear near-term negative: Quiver data shows 161 insider sales in six months (including large Sundar Pichai sales), which can spook investors and fuel profit-taking. Negative Sentiment: Competitive risks: OpenAI/ChatGPT usage metrics show Gemini narrowing the gap, but competition remains intense — news flow comparing market share can pressure sentiment and prompt volatility. CNBC: ChatGPT vs Gemini

GOOG has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $340.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Alphabet to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, December 12th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities set a $279.00 price objective on Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.64.

In other news, insider John Kent Walker sold 17,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.89, for a total transaction of $5,614,173.81. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 42,972 shares in the company, valued at $13,531,453.08. The trade was a 29.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frances Arnold sold 102 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.45, for a total value of $31,971.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 18,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,706,357.25. This represents a 0.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 195,465 shares of company stock valued at $57,056,497. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG) is a multinational technology holding company headquartered in Mountain View, California. Formed in 2015 through a corporate restructuring of Google, Alphabet serves as the parent to Google LLC and a portfolio of businesses collectively known as “Other Bets.” Google was originally founded in 1998 by Larry Page and Sergey Brin; Alphabet is led by CEO Sundar Pichai, who oversees Google and the broader company while the founders remain prominent shareholders and influential figures in the company’s history.

Alphabet’s core business centers on internet search and advertising, with Google Search and the company’s ad platforms (including Google Ads and AdSense) generating the majority of revenue by connecting advertisers with consumers worldwide.

