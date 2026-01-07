Signaturefd LLC Takes Position in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July $EJUL

Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:EJUL – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 18,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $524,000. Signaturefd LLC owned 0.36% of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $223,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July during the 1st quarter worth approximately $237,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $239,000.

Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July Price Performance

EJUL opened at $30.03 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.66. The firm has a market cap of $138.74 million, a P/E ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 0.36. Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July has a 1-year low of $23.68 and a 1-year high of $30.11.

About Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July

The Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July (EJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the MSCI Emerging Markets Index over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. EJUL was launched on Jul 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

