Reviewing Odyssey Marine Exploration (NASDAQ:OMEX) & COSCO SHIPPING (OTCMKTS:CICOY)

Odyssey Marine Exploration (NASDAQ:OMEX – Get Free Report) and COSCO SHIPPING (OTCMKTS:CICOY – Get Free Report) are both transportation companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Odyssey Marine Exploration and COSCO SHIPPING’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Odyssey Marine Exploration -6,569.59% N/A -191.52% COSCO SHIPPING N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

50.0% of Odyssey Marine Exploration shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.1% of Odyssey Marine Exploration shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Odyssey Marine Exploration 1 0 0 0 1.00 COSCO SHIPPING 2 2 0 0 1.50

Risk & Volatility

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Odyssey Marine Exploration and COSCO SHIPPING, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Odyssey Marine Exploration has a beta of -0.86, meaning that its share price is 186% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, COSCO SHIPPING has a beta of 1.08, meaning that its share price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Odyssey Marine Exploration and COSCO SHIPPING”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Odyssey Marine Exploration $770,000.00 163.60 $15.66 million ($0.78) -2.90 COSCO SHIPPING $32.53 billion 0.87 $6.84 billion N/A N/A

COSCO SHIPPING has higher revenue and earnings than Odyssey Marine Exploration.

Summary

COSCO SHIPPING beats Odyssey Marine Exploration on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Odyssey Marine Exploration

Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, discovers, validates, and develops seafloor mineral resources worldwide. The company provides specialized mineral exploration, project development, and marine services to clients. Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Tampa, Florida.

About COSCO SHIPPING

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd., an investment holding company, engages in the container shipping, managing and operating container terminals, and other terminal related businesses in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mainland China, and internationally. It operates through Container Shipping Business and Terminal Business segments. The company offers freight forwarding and transportation, vessel chartering, container transportation, marine, vessel management and manning, cargo and liner agency, logistics, document, shipping agency and other sea transport, container stack, cargo storage, and cargo transportation services. It is also involved in the design and manufacture of computer software, as well as provision of technology services and solutions; asset management business; and operation of terminals. The company was formerly known as China COSCO Holdings Company Limited and changed its name to COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. in November 2016. COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. was incorporated in 2005 and is based in Shanghai, the People’s Republic of China.

