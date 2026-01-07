Grupo Televisa (NYSE:TV) and Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) Critical Review

Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY – Get Free Report) and Grupo Televisa (NYSE:TV – Get Free Report) are both utilities companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Deutsche Telekom and Grupo Televisa”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Deutsche Telekom $125.29 billion 1.26 $12.13 billion $2.70 11.92 Grupo Televisa $3.42 billion N/A -$453.78 million ($1.01) -2.96

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Deutsche Telekom has higher revenue and earnings than Grupo Televisa. Grupo Televisa is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Deutsche Telekom, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

55.8% of Grupo Televisa shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Deutsche Telekom and Grupo Televisa, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Deutsche Telekom 0 2 1 1 2.75 Grupo Televisa 2 1 3 0 2.17

Grupo Televisa has a consensus target price of $5.07, indicating a potential upside of 69.74%. Given Grupo Televisa’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Grupo Televisa is more favorable than Deutsche Telekom.

Volatility & Risk

Deutsche Telekom has a beta of 0.44, indicating that its stock price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Grupo Televisa has a beta of 1.95, indicating that its stock price is 95% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Deutsche Telekom and Grupo Televisa’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Deutsche Telekom 10.15% 10.54% 3.38% Grupo Televisa -18.27% -9.49% -4.37%

Summary

Deutsche Telekom beats Grupo Televisa on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Deutsche Telekom

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, Group Development, and Group Headquarters and Group Services segments. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers. In addition, the company provides mobile voice and data services to consumers and business customers; sells mobile devices and other hardware products; and sells mobile services to resellers and to companies that purchases and markets network services to third parties, such as mobile virtual network operators. Further, it offers internet services; internet-based TV products and services; and information and communication technology systems for multinational corporations and public sector institutions with an infrastructure of data centers and network services. Additionally, the company provides wireless communications services; and cloud services, digital solutions, security, and advisory solutions. Deutsche Telekom AG has mobile customers and broadband customers, as well as fixed-network lines. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Bonn, Germany.

About Grupo Televisa

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B., together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates cable companies and provides direct-to-home satellite pay television system in Mexico and the United States. It operates through three segments: Cable, Sky, and Other Businesses. The Cable segment operates cable multiple system that provides basic and premium television subscription, pay-per-view, installation, Internet subscription, and telephone and mobile services subscription, as well as local and national advertising services; and telecommunication facilities, which offers data and long-distance services solutions to carriers and other telecommunications service providers through its fiber-optic network. The Sky segment offers direct-to-home broadcast satellite pay television services comprising program, installation, and equipment rental services to subscribers in Mexico, Central America, and the Dominican Republic; and national advertising sales. The Other Businesses segment is involved in the sports and show business promotion, soccer, publishing and publishing distribution, and gaming, as well as provides transmission concessions and facilities. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

