Critical Contrast: Viking (NYSE:VIK) versus Marcus (NYSE:MCS)

Viking (NYSE:VIK – Get Free Report) and Marcus (NYSE:MCS – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, valuation and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Viking and Marcus, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get Viking alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Viking 1 5 11 0 2.59 Marcus 0 2 3 1 2.83

Viking currently has a consensus price target of $66.00, suggesting a potential downside of 10.85%. Marcus has a consensus price target of $23.75, suggesting a potential upside of 54.79%. Given Marcus’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Marcus is more favorable than Viking.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Viking $5.33 billion 6.15 $152.33 million $2.14 34.60 Marcus $735.56 million 0.64 -$7.79 million $0.24 63.93

This table compares Viking and Marcus”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Viking has higher revenue and earnings than Marcus. Viking is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Marcus, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Viking has a beta of 2.07, suggesting that its share price is 107% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Marcus has a beta of 0.55, suggesting that its share price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Viking and Marcus’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Viking 15.53% 716.92% 9.82% Marcus 1.02% 1.71% 0.76%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

98.8% of Viking shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.6% of Marcus shares are held by institutional investors. 15.8% of Marcus shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Viking beats Marcus on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Viking

(Get Free Report)

Viking Holdings Ltd engages in the passenger shipping and other forms of passenger transport in North America, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through River and Ocean segments. The company also operates as a tour entrepreneur for passengers and related activities in tourism. As of December 31, 2023, it operated a fleet of 92 ships, including 81 river vessels comprising 58 Longships, 10 smaller classes based on the Longship design, 11 other river vessels, and 1 river vessel charter and the Viking Mississippi; 9 ocean ships; and 2 expedition ships. The company was founded in 1997 and is based in Pembroke, Bermuda.

About Marcus

(Get Free Report)

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. It operates a family entertainment center and multiscreen motion picture theatres under the Big Screen Bistro, Big Screen Bistro Express, BistroPlex, and Movie Tavern by Marcus brand names. The company also owns and operates full-service hotels and resorts, as well as manages full-service hotels, resorts, and other properties. In addition, it provides hospitality management services, including check-in, housekeeping, and maintenance for a vacation ownership development; and manages condominium hotels under long-term management contracts. The Marcus Corporation was founded in 1935 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Receive News & Ratings for Viking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.