Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) Receives $12.67 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the five ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.6667.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on OM shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded Outset Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 13th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Outset Medical in a report on Monday, December 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Outset Medical in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Outset Medical and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Outset Medical in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OM. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Outset Medical during the first quarter valued at $18,836,000. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in Outset Medical during the 1st quarter valued at about $14,663,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Outset Medical by 8,482.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 429,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,243,000 after acquiring an additional 424,120 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Outset Medical in the third quarter worth approximately $5,324,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Outset Medical by 955.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 415,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,984,000 after purchasing an additional 376,196 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of OM opened at $4.29 on Wednesday. Outset Medical has a fifty-two week low of $3.10 and a fifty-two week high of $21.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.11. The stock has a market cap of $77.86 million, a PE ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 5.77 and a current ratio of 7.09.

Outset Medical is a medical technology company specializing in innovations for renal care. The company’s flagship offering, the Tablo Hemodialysis System, is designed to streamline and simplify dialysis treatment across acute and outpatient settings. By integrating water purification, dialysate production, and treatment monitoring into a single device, Tablo aims to reduce the complexity and logistical burden traditionally associated with hemodialysis therapy.

Tablo’s modular design allows for rapid setup and flexible deployment in hospitals, clinics, long?term care facilities and emergency response scenarios.

