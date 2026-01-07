CX Institutional Has $10.86 Million Holdings in Steven Madden, Ltd. $SHOO

CX Institutional lifted its position in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO – Free Report) by 912.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 324,218 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 292,204 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Steven Madden were worth $10,855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 86.6% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Steven Madden by 475.5% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,492 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 2,059 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in Steven Madden in the 2nd quarter worth about $204,000. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Steven Madden during the 2nd quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Steven Madden by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,722 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the period. 99.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Steven Madden alerts:

Steven Madden Stock Performance

Shares of SHOO opened at $43.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.53 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.68 and its 200-day moving average is $33.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $19.05 and a 12 month high of $44.99.

Steven Madden Announces Dividend

Steven Madden ( NASDAQ:SHOO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The textile maker reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $667.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $697.89 million. Steven Madden had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 14.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. Steven Madden has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.410-0.460 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Steven Madden, Ltd. will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 15th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SHOO shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Steven Madden from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Steven Madden from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 1st. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Steven Madden in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Steven Madden in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Steven Madden from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.83.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on SHOO

About Steven Madden

(Free Report)

Steven Madden, Inc (NASDAQ: SHOO) is a New York–based designer and marketer of fashion footwear, handbags and accessories. The company’s product portfolio spans a range of contemporary and lifestyle brands for women, men and children, including its core Steve Madden label as well as the Madden Girl and Dolce Vita brands. In addition to footwear, the company licenses its trademarks for use on apparel, eyewear and other fashion accessories.

Steven Madden distributes its products through multiple channels, including wholesale partners, e-commerce platforms and its own brick-and-mortar retail stores.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Steven Madden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steven Madden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.