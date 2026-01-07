CX Institutional Trims Stock Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF $VTV

CX Institutional reduced its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 83,890 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,198 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $15,645,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Activest Wealth Management raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 2,700.0% in the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Kiker Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Chesapeake Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3,625.0% in the third quarter. Chesapeake Asset Management LLC now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $32,000.

Shares of VTV stock opened at $196.29 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $189.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $184.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.33 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.82. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $150.43 and a 52-week high of $196.58.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies. The Index represents the value companies of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index. The MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index represents the universe of predominantly large-capitalization companies in the United States equity market.

