CX Institutional Decreases Stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF $SCHV

CX Institutional cut its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 10.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,888,742 shares of the company’s stock after selling 216,845 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF accounts for 1.7% of CX Institutional’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. CX Institutional’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $54,981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Abound Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 993.1% during the second quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 951 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. First Community Trust NA purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Total Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHV opened at $30.48 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.65 billion, a PE ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 0.90. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.08 and a fifty-two week high of $30.54.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization and that are classified as value. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

