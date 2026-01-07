Chubb Limited $CB Stock Holdings Lifted by CX Institutional

CX Institutional grew its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 53.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 31,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,129 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Chubb were worth $9,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CB. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in Chubb by 93.6% during the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 91 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Chubb during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Maseco LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Financial Consulate Inc. bought a new stake in Chubb in the third quarter worth $37,000. 83.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho assumed coverage on Chubb in a report on Monday, December 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $318.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America raised their price objective on Chubb from $276.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Chubb from $312.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Chubb from $302.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Chubb from $292.00 to $298.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Chubb has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $312.90.

Chubb Stock Down 1.8%

Shares of CB stock opened at $309.43 on Wednesday. Chubb Limited has a 12 month low of $252.16 and a 12 month high of $316.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $121.78 billion, a PE ratio of 12.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $299.51 and a 200-day moving average of $284.88.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $7.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.51 by $1.98. The business had revenue of $16.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.95 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 16.53% and a return on equity of 12.93%. Chubb’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.72 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 21.52 EPS for the current year.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 12th were paid a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 12th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.19%.

Insider Activity at Chubb

In other Chubb news, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 5,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.08, for a total value of $1,731,976.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 60,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,000,968.44. This trade represents a 8.78% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 16,375 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.45, for a total value of $4,854,368.75. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 74,225 shares in the company, valued at $22,004,001.25. The trade was a 18.07% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 57,333 shares of company stock worth $16,629,873. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb is a global property and casualty insurance company that underwrites a broad range of commercial and personal insurance products and related services. Its offerings include commercial property and casualty coverage, specialty liability, professional and management liability, cyber and technology insurance, marine and energy, surety, accident and health solutions, and high-net-worth personal lines such as homeowners, auto and valuables protection. Chubb serves businesses, individuals and institutions with tailored underwriting and risk-transfer solutions across multiple industry sectors.

In addition to core underwriting, Chubb provides risk engineering, loss control, claims management and risk consulting services intended to reduce loss severity and help clients manage exposures.

