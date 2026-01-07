First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF $NFTY Shares Sold by Merit Financial Group LLC

Merit Financial Group LLC cut its stake in shares of First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF (NASDAQ:NFTY – Free Report) by 42.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,755 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,892 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF were worth $840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NFTY. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF by 190.8% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 123,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,421,000 after purchasing an additional 81,188 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF by 348.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 73,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,390,000 after buying an additional 56,870 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds LLC. purchased a new stake in First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,945,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 103,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,208,000 after buying an additional 22,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF by 83.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after acquiring an additional 11,820 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ NFTY opened at $58.77 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.35. The company has a market cap of $176.31 million, a PE ratio of 24.33 and a beta of 0.45. First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF has a 1-year low of $51.57 and a 1-year high of $60.70.

First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 12th were paid a dividend of $0.7212 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 12th.

(Free Report)

The First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF (NFTY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NIFTY 50 Equal Weight index. The fund tracks an equally weighted index of the 50 largest and most liquid Indian equity securities. NFTY was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by First Trust.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFTY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF (NASDAQ:NFTY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.