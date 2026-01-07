KW Wealth Management LLC Invests $1.63 Million in Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

KW Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 7,402 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,625,000. Amazon.com comprises about 2.8% of KW Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Coastwise Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Coastwise Capital Group LLC now owns 23,623 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,187,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the period. Regatta Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC now owns 66,076 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $14,508,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter. Panoramic Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 2.7% during the third quarter. Panoramic Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,198 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Permanent Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the third quarter worth about $2,944,000. Finally, Everpar Advisors LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 6.9% in the third quarter. Everpar Advisors LLC now owns 24,346 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,576 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Daniel P. Huttenlocher sold 1,237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.61, for a total value of $280,316.57. Following the transaction, the director owned 26,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,925,398.28. This represents a 4.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 8,173 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Friday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.03, for a total value of $2,043,495.19. Following the sale, the director directly owned 80,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,009,900.90. This represents a 9.27% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders sold 79,734 shares of company stock worth $18,534,017. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $315.00 price target (up previously from $300.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Amazon.com from $269.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Arete Research upped their price target on Amazon.com from $248.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. UBS Group set a $300.00 price objective on Amazon.com in a report on Friday, December 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-six have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $296.21.

View Our Latest Research Report on AMZN

Amazon.com Trading Up 3.4%

Shares of AMZN opened at $240.95 on Wednesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $161.38 and a twelve month high of $258.60. The stock has a market cap of $2.58 trillion, a PE ratio of 34.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $232.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $227.23.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $180.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.53 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 23.62%. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Amazon.com this week:

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon’s online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.