Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWFG – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.17 and traded as low as $46.00. Bankwell Financial Group shares last traded at $47.00, with a volume of 40,760 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BWFG shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Bankwell Financial Group from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Bankwell Financial Group in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.50.

Bankwell Financial Group Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $370.36 million, a PE ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.88.

Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The bank reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $28.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.26 million. Bankwell Financial Group had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 10.18%.

Bankwell Financial Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 10th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 10th. Bankwell Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.16%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bankwell Financial Group news, EVP Christine Chivily sold 2,553 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total value of $116,212.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 13,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $634,503.28. This represents a 15.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Eric J. Dale bought 746 shares of Bankwell Financial Group stock in a transaction on Friday, December 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $47.64 per share, with a total value of $35,539.44. Following the acquisition, the director owned 41,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,967,341.44. This trade represents a 1.84% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders have purchased 2,208 shares of company stock worth $105,212 in the last ninety days. 19.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BWFG. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Bankwell Financial Group by 70.7% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 722 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Bankwell Financial Group by 585.0% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 685 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in Bankwell Financial Group by 38.8% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,124 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Bankwell Financial Group by 71.8% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey purchased a new stake in Bankwell Financial Group during the second quarter worth $50,000. 35.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bankwell Financial Group

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc is a bank holding company headquartered in Westchester, Illinois, and serves as the parent of Bankwell Bank. Through its subsidiary, the company provides a full suite of banking products and services designed for both individual consumers and small? to mid?sized businesses. Bankwell Bank operates multiple branches across suburban Cook and Lake counties, focusing on personalized service and local decision?making.

The company’s deposit offerings include checking, savings and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit, all supported by an online and mobile banking platform for convenient account access.

