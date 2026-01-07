Bion Environmental Technologies (OTCMKTS:BNET) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Bion Environmental Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:BNET – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.18 and traded as low as $0.1610. Bion Environmental Technologies shares last traded at $0.17, with a volume of 4,101 shares changing hands.

Bion Environmental Technologies Trading Down 5.6%

The company has a market cap of $9.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.67 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.18.

Bion Environmental Technologies (OTCMKTS:BNET – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 14th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.02).

Bion Environmental Technologies Company Profile

Bion Environmental Technologies, Inc is a U.S.?based environmental technology company that develops and licenses proprietary systems to convert solid waste into energy and reusable materials. The company’s core offering revolves around its patented Bion-Structured Catalyst (BSC), a specialized catalytic process designed to break down a diverse range of feedstocks, including municipal solid waste, plastics, tires, rubber, and biomass. By integrating this technology into modular processing platforms, Bion provides a turnkey solution for organizations seeking to reduce landfill dependency and recover value from waste streams.

Utilizing an advanced thermochemical conversion process, Bion’s BSC technology transforms waste into clean synthesis gas (syngas), bio-oil and char.

