Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Free Report) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.53 and traded as low as $34.46. Trupanion shares last traded at $36.50, with a volume of 738,712 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Trupanion from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Trupanion from $67.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 19th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Trupanion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Trupanion in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Trupanion has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.25.

Get Trupanion alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Trupanion

Trupanion Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 101.39 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s 50-day moving average is $37.53 and its 200 day moving average is $43.72.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.76). The business had revenue of $366.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $361.58 million. Trupanion had a net margin of 1.10% and a return on equity of 4.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Trupanion, Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Trupanion

In other news, COO John R. Gallagher sold 6,383 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.82, for a total transaction of $222,256.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 32,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,139,345.22. This represents a 16.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Margaret Tooth sold 9,605 shares of Trupanion stock in a transaction on Friday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.88, for a total transaction of $363,837.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 150,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,693,136.72. The trade was a 6.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,307 shares of company stock worth $1,556,742. 5.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trupanion

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Trupanion by 185.8% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 619,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,790,000 after purchasing an additional 402,421 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in shares of Trupanion by 3,201.0% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 224,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,713,000 after buying an additional 217,634 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 15.5% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,212,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,462,000 after acquiring an additional 163,101 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 183.7% during the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 237,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,263,000 after acquiring an additional 153,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Trupanion by 183.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 176,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,630,000 after acquiring an additional 114,021 shares in the last quarter.

Trupanion Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Trupanion, Inc is a pet medical insurance company that provides comprehensive insurance coverage for cats and dogs. The company’s core offering is a single, customizable medical policy designed to cover veterinary diagnostic tests, surgeries, hospital stays and congenital or hereditary conditions. Trupanion seeks to streamline the claims process by offering direct payment options to participating veterinarians, reducing the need for upfront payments by pet owners.

Founded in 1999 by Darryl Rawlings and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, Trupanion began operations in the early 2000s and has grown its presence through both digital channels and partnerships with veterinary hospitals.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Trupanion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trupanion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.