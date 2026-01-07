Iveda Solutions (OTCMKTS:IVDA) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Iveda Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IVDA – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.98 and traded as low as $0.91. Iveda Solutions shares last traded at $1.01, with a volume of 209,914 shares changing hands.

Iveda Solutions Trading Up 9.9%

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.93 million, a PE ratio of -5.32 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.46.

About Iveda Solutions

Iveda Solutions, Inc (OTCMKTS:IVDA) is a technology company specializing in Internet of Things (IoT) and video surveillance systems. The company develops and markets cloud-based video management platforms designed to integrate cameras, sensors and analytics into a unified security solution. Its core offering includes the vMAX™ Cloud-based video management system, which enables users to remotely monitor live and recorded video, configure alerts and leverage AI-driven analytics for real-time event detection.

In addition to software, Iveda Solutions provides end-to-end hardware and services, including IP cameras, network video recorders (NVRs) and edge devices that support object recognition, license plate reading and people counting.

