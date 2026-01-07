B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

B&M European Value Retail S.A. (LON:BME – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 165.76 and traded as low as GBX 160.20. B&M European Value Retail shares last traded at GBX 161.04, with a volume of 9,596,640 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BME. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on shares of B&M European Value Retail from GBX 450 to GBX 300 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on B&M European Value Retail from GBX 205 to GBX 163 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 5th. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 200 target price on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on B&M European Value Retail from GBX 395 to GBX 245 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, B&M European Value Retail has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 221.63.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 165.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 213.10. The firm has a market cap of £1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 315.77.

B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported GBX 7.20 earnings per share for the quarter. B&M European Value Retail had a return on equity of 43.85% and a net margin of 5.81%. As a group, analysts forecast that B&M European Value Retail S.A. will post 38.4814815 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Tjeerd Jegen purchased 29,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 164 per share, for a total transaction of £47,560. Insiders have bought 123,950 shares of company stock worth $19,757,500 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 22.79% of the company’s stock.

B&M European Value Retail SA operates general merchandise and grocery stores. The company operates a chain of stores under the B&M, Heron Foods, and B&M Express in the United Kingdom; and stores under the B&M brand in France. It also provides property management services. The company was founded in 1978 and is based in Munsbach, Luxembourg.

