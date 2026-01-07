Spire Healthcare Group (LON:SPI) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of Spire Healthcare Group plc (LON:SPI – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 198.25 and traded as low as GBX 168.60. Spire Healthcare Group shares last traded at GBX 172, with a volume of 6,940,026 shares traded.

Spire Healthcare Group Trading Down 1.2%

The firm has a market cap of £684.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.25, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 198.25 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 216.17.

About Spire Healthcare Group

Spire Healthcare Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates private hospitals and clinics. It offers various treatments in the areas of allergy and infectious diseases, blood tests, bones and joints, bowel treatments, breast screening and surgery, cancer investigations and treatments, cosmetic surgery, cyst removal, and dental surgery, as well as ear, nose, and throat treatments. The company also provides eye surgery and treatments, family planning, gastroenterology, general medicine, general surgery, haematology, hand surgery, hip and knee treatment, and heart and kidney treatments.

