United Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBOH) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of United Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBOH – Get Free Report) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.93 and traded as high as $44.00. United Bancshares shares last traded at $43.10, with a volume of 11,136 shares.

United Bancshares Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.93. The stock has a market cap of $127.36 million, a P/E ratio of 14.04 and a beta of -0.02.

United Bancshares Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a yield of 274.0%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 28th. United Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.89%.

About United Bancshares

United Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company headquartered in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, serving as the parent of United Bank & Trust. The company provides a broad range of personal and commercial banking services to customers across the Gulf Coast region, leveraging a network of branch locations complemented by online and mobile banking platforms.

United Bank & Trust offers deposit products including checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts. The company focuses on delivering convenient and accessible banking through digital channels, enabling customers to manage accounts, make payments, and access account information from anywhere.

Lending solutions form a significant part of United Bancshares’ operations.

