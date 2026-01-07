United Development Funding IV (OTCMKTS:UDFI) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

United Development Funding IV (OTCMKTS:UDFI – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.40 and traded as low as $1.29. United Development Funding IV shares last traded at $1.40, with a volume of 63,400 shares trading hands.

United Development Funding IV Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.40 and a 200-day moving average of $1.40.

About United Development Funding IV

(Get Free Report)

United Development Funding IV invests in secured loans for the acquisition and development of land into single-family home lots, and the construction of model and new single-family homes. It also makes equity investments in residential real estate. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust. As a result, it would not be subject to corporate income tax on that portion of its net income that is distributed to shareholders. United Development Funding IV was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Grapevine, Texas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for United Development Funding IV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Development Funding IV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.