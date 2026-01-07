Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN – Get Free Report) (NYSE:STN) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$166.60.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on STN shares. National Bankshares decreased their price target on Stantec from C$167.00 to C$161.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Stantec from C$160.00 to C$175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Desjardins increased their target price on shares of Stantec from C$160.00 to C$173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Stantec from C$160.00 to C$161.00 in a report on Friday, October 17th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Stantec from C$176.00 to C$183.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th.

Shares of STN stock opened at C$137.27 on Friday. Stantec has a twelve month low of C$107.23 and a twelve month high of C$160.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$137.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$146.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.29. The firm has a market capitalization of C$15.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.78.

Stantec (TSE:STN – Get Free Report) (NYSE:STN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported C$1.53 EPS for the quarter. Stantec had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The business had revenue of C$2.14 billion for the quarter.

Stantec empowers clients, people, and communities to rise to the world’s greatest challenges at a time when the world faces more unprecedented concerns than ever before. We are a global leader in sustainable engineering, architecture, and environmental consulting. Our professionals deliver the expertise, technology, and innovation communities need to manage aging infrastructure, demographic and population changes, the energy transition, and more. Today’s communities transcend geographic borders.

