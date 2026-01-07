Newmont Co. (TSE:NGT) Receives C$125.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Newmont Co. (TSE:NGT – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Strong Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and nine have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$125.00.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 12th. Cibc World Mkts raised shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Macquarie upgraded Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 5th. National Bankshares increased their price target on Newmont from C$110.00 to C$125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 10th.

Get Newmont alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Newmont

Newmont Stock Down 1.1%

About Newmont

NGT stock opened at C$116.00 on Friday. Newmont has a twelve month low of C$53.03 and a twelve month high of C$119.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$116.00 and its 200-day moving average is C$105.09. The firm has a market capitalization of C$127.42 billion, a PE ratio of 20.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.90.

(Get Free Report)

Newmont Corp is primarily a gold producer with operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. It is also engaged in the production of copper, silver, lead and zinc. The company’s operations are organized in five geographic regions: North America, South America, Australia, Africa and Nevada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.