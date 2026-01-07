Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $58.8750.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Bank OZK in a report on Monday. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Bank OZK in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Bank OZK from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Bank OZK from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th.

Get Bank OZK alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Bank OZK

Institutional Trading of Bank OZK

Bank OZK Stock Up 0.8%

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 10,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Bank OZK by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 285,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,574,000 after acquiring an additional 51,171 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Bank OZK by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 141,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,209,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Bank OZK in the third quarter worth about $259,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in Bank OZK by 436.2% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. 86.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:OZK opened at $47.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.79. Bank OZK has a 12-month low of $35.71 and a 12-month high of $53.66.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 16th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.07). Bank OZK had a net margin of 25.81% and a return on equity of 13.00%. The company had revenue of $449.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Bank OZK will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

Bank OZK Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is an increase from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 13th. Bank OZK’s payout ratio is 29.03%.

Bank OZK Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bank OZK, formerly known as Bank of the Ozarks, is a regional commercial bank headquartered in Little Rock, Arkansas. Established in 1903, the bank offers a full suite of banking products and services to both individual and corporate clients. Through a combination of organic growth and targeted acquisitions, Bank OZK has built a diversified lending portfolio and a strong deposit franchise.

The bank’s core operations focus on commercial real estate lending, including acquisition, development and construction financing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bank OZK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank OZK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.