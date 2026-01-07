Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Unloaded Sen. Shelley Moore Capito

Senator Shelley Moore Capito (R-West Virginia) recently sold shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). In a filing disclosed on January 06th, the Senator disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Apple stock on December 16th.

Senator Shelley Moore Capito also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) on 12/16/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) on 12/16/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Kellanova (NYSE:K) on 12/11/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) on 11/13/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) on 11/13/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) on 11/13/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) on 10/29/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) on 10/29/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) on 10/24/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) on 10/22/2025.

Apple Stock Down 1.8%

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $262.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.88 trillion, a PE ratio of 35.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $169.21 and a 12-month high of $288.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of $273.49 and a 200 day moving average of $245.90.

Apple Announces Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The iPhone maker reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $102.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.65 billion. Apple had a net margin of 26.92% and a return on equity of 164.05%. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.64 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 13th. Investors of record on Monday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 10th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 13.92%.

Key Stories Impacting Apple

Here are the key news stories impacting Apple this week:

Positive Sentiment: Bank of America and other firms reaffirmed Buy ratings and high price targets, citing resilient Services revenue, capital returns and potential edge-AI optionality that support a premium valuation. Article Title

Bank of America and other firms reaffirmed Buy ratings and high price targets, citing resilient Services revenue, capital returns and potential edge-AI optionality that support a premium valuation. Positive Sentiment: Foxconn reported record Q4 revenue driven by AI server demand — analysts (e.g., Gene Munster) view the beat as a bullish indirect read on iPhone demand and component orders, which supports Apple’s hardware outlook. Article Title

Foxconn reported record Q4 revenue driven by AI server demand — analysts (e.g., Gene Munster) view the beat as a bullish indirect read on iPhone demand and component orders, which supports Apple’s hardware outlook. Positive Sentiment: Apple has an anticipated product/features update window around Jan. 12 — any meaningful consumer-facing software or service improvements could act as a short-term catalyst for Services and user engagement. Article Title

Apple has an anticipated product/features update window around Jan. 12 — any meaningful consumer-facing software or service improvements could act as a short-term catalyst for Services and user engagement. Neutral Sentiment: Several ex-Apple engineers and designers are launching or joining AI startups (Hark, Lyte), which highlights both the strength of Apple-trained talent and the competitive drain into AI hardware/software startups — a watch-item for long-term talent and IP trends. Hark hires ex-Apple designer Lyte launch

Several ex-Apple engineers and designers are launching or joining AI startups (Hark, Lyte), which highlights both the strength of Apple-trained talent and the competitive drain into AI hardware/software startups — a watch-item for long-term talent and IP trends. Neutral Sentiment: Market commentary groups Apple with other mega-caps as durable long-term compounders; this reinforces its place in diversified portfolios even amid near-term volatility. Article Title

Market commentary groups Apple with other mega-caps as durable long-term compounders; this reinforces its place in diversified portfolios even amid near-term volatility. Negative Sentiment: Raymond James resumed coverage with a downgrade / Market Perform call citing valuation concerns and a view that upside may be limited in 2026 — analyst downgrades and negative headlines pressure sentiment and can trigger selling. Article Title

Raymond James resumed coverage with a downgrade / Market Perform call citing valuation concerns and a view that upside may be limited in 2026 — analyst downgrades and negative headlines pressure sentiment and can trigger selling. Negative Sentiment: Apple’s App Store net revenue growth decelerated in December (y/y growth slowed), raising near-term concerns about Services momentum — Services are a key part of Apple’s premium multiple. Article Title

Apple’s App Store net revenue growth decelerated in December (y/y growth slowed), raising near-term concerns about Services momentum — Services are a key part of Apple’s premium multiple. Negative Sentiment: Competitive pressure and AI integration narratives are growing — articles highlight Samsung’s push for a massive roll-out of AI-enabled phones and questions about Apple’s Vision Pro uptake, fueling investor worries about lost market share and execution on AI features. Samsung competition Vision Pro sales

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 3,752 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.23, for a total transaction of $1,017,654.96. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 15,098 shares in the company, valued at $4,095,030.54. This represents a 19.90% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Kevan Parekh sold 4,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.39, for a total transaction of $1,038,790.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 8,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,168,373.35. This trade represents a 32.39% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on AAPL. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Apple from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price target (up previously from $315.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Raymond James Financial restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, January 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $283.92.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Apple

Institutional Trading of Apple

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Apple by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,415,932,804 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $290,506,933,000 after acquiring an additional 15,141,995 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Apple by 0.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 601,249,995 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $123,358,461,000 after purchasing an additional 5,224,229 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 1.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 354,749,794 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $72,506,336,000 after purchasing an additional 4,942,638 shares during the period. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 573,627.2% in the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 205,692,660 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $39,065,374,000 after purchasing an additional 205,656,808 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,942,255,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

About Senator Capito

Shelley Moore Capito (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. Senate from West Virginia. She assumed office on January 3, 2015. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027. Capito (Republican Party) ran for re-election to the U.S. Senate to represent West Virginia. She won in the general election on November 3, 2020. Capito was first elected to the Senate in 2014, becoming the first female U.S. Senator in the state’s history. Prior to serving in the Senate, Capito was a member of the West Virginia House of Representatives from 1997 to 2001 and a member of the United States House of Representatives from 2001 to 2015. At the start of the 116th Congress, Capito was a member of the U.S. Senate committees on Appropriations, Commerce, Science, and Transportation, Environment and Public Works, and Rules and Administration. As of a 2014 analysis of multiple outside rankings, Capito is a more moderate right of center Republican Party vote. As a result, she may break with the Republican Party line more than her fellow members. Capito earned her bachelor’s degree from Duke University. After earning her M.Ed. from the University of Virginia, Capito was a college counselor and then director of an educational information center. She was the only Republican in the West Virginia congressional delegation until the 2010 elections and is the first Republican woman elected to Congress from West Virginia. Capito is a former chairwoman of the Congressional Caucus for Women’s Issues, as well as a member of the Congressional Arts Caucus. After an explosion responsible for the death of 29 coal workers, Capito founded the Congressional Coal Caucus. Prior to her election to the U.S. House, Capito served in the West Virginia House of Delegates.

About Apple

(Get Free Report)

Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) is a multinational technology company headquartered in Cupertino, California, founded in 1976 by Steve Jobs, Steve Wozniak and Ronald Wayne. The company designs, develops and sells consumer electronics, software and services. Over its history Apple has evolved from personal computers to a broad portfolio that spans mobile devices, wearables, home entertainment and digital services.

Apple’s principal hardware products include the iPhone smartphone, iPad tablet, Mac personal computers, Apple Watch wearable devices and a range of accessories such as AirPods and HomePod.

Further Reading

