Rep. April McClain Delaney Purchases Shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Representative April McClain Delaney (D-Maryland) recently bought shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV). In a filing disclosed on January 05th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Live Nation Entertainment stock on December 2nd.

Representative April McClain Delaney also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) on 12/12/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) on 12/12/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) on 12/5/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) on 12/5/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) on 12/5/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) on 12/5/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) on 12/3/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) on 12/2/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) on 12/2/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) on 12/2/2025.

Live Nation Entertainment Stock Performance

Shares of LYV stock opened at $145.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $139.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $150.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.17 billion, a PE ratio of 105.48, a P/E/G ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.41. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $112.88 and a 52 week high of $175.25.

Institutional Trading of Live Nation Entertainment

Live Nation Entertainment ( NYSE:LYV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.81). Live Nation Entertainment had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 97.90%. The company had revenue of $8.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 2.1% during the second quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 3,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Prairie Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Prairie Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. boosted its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 102.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. 74.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LYV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Rothschild Redb lowered Live Nation Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Monday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 2nd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $195.00 to $181.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.25.

About Representative McClain Delaney

April McClain-Delaney (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Maryland’s 6th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2025. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

McClain-Delaney (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Maryland’s 6th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

April McClain-Delaney grew up in Buhl, Idaho, where her father was a potato farmer. She obtained her bachelor’s degree in communications from Northwestern University in 1986 and her law degree from Georgetown Law Center in 1989. McClain-Delaney worked in communications law, first with the satellite firm Orion Network Systems and later as the Washington director for Common Sense Media, a nonprofit focused on technology and children. In 2022, McClain-Delaney joined the U.S. Department of Commerce under President Joe Biden (D) as deputy assistant secretary for communications and information. McClain-Delaney served on the board of the Georgetown University Law Center, the International Center for Research on Women, and the Northwestern University School of Communications.

About Live Nation Entertainment

Live Nation Entertainment is a global live entertainment company that promotes, operates and sells tickets for live events. The company’s core activities include concert promotion and production, venue operations and management, ticketing services through its Ticketmaster platform, artist management and development, and sponsorship and advertising services tied to live events. These integrated businesses are designed to connect artists, fans and commercial partners across the live event ecosystem.

The company in its current form was created following the 2010 merger of Live Nation and Ticketmaster, combining a promoter and venue operator with one of the industry’s largest ticketing platforms.

