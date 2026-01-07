goeasy Ltd. (TSE:GSY) Receives C$196.13 Average PT from Analysts

goeasy Ltd. (TSE:GSY – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$196.13.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GSY. Scotiabank upgraded goeasy from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$225.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. National Bankshares decreased their price target on goeasy from C$265.00 to C$245.00 in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Raymond James Financial cut shares of goeasy from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from C$208.00 to C$153.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of goeasy from C$232.00 to C$226.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of goeasy from C$225.00 to C$194.00 in a report on Monday, November 10th.

Get goeasy alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on goeasy

goeasy Stock Up 3.3%

TSE:GSY opened at C$136.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.98, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.64. goeasy has a 1-year low of C$117.52 and a 1-year high of C$216.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$132.77 and its 200-day moving average price is C$166.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 287.63, a current ratio of 82.04 and a quick ratio of 28.46.

goeasy (TSE:GSY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported C$4.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$440.22 million during the quarter. goeasy had a net margin of 19.49% and a return on equity of 25.26%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that goeasy will post 20.3207343 EPS for the current year.

goeasy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.46 per share. This represents a $5.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 24th. goeasy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.48%.

About goeasy

(Get Free Report)

goeasy Ltd provides financial services to own furniture, electronics, computers, and appliances. It offers merchandise leasing of household furnishings, appliances, and home electronic products to consumers under weekly or monthly leasing agreements. The company also offers unsecured installment loans to consumers. Its reportable business segments include easyhome and easyfinancial, of which it derives maximum revenue from easyfinancial segment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for goeasy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for goeasy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.