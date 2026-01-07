Brokerages Set Getty Images Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GETY) PT at $4.03

Shares of Getty Images Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GETY – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.0250.

Several research firms have weighed in on GETY. Zacks Research raised Getty Images from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Getty Images in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Getty Images in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th.

Insider Transactions at Getty Images

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Getty Images news, SVP Cho Mikael sold 25,555 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.11, for a total value of $53,921.05. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 131,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $277,144.28. This trade represents a 16.29% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Craig Warren Peters sold 31,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.27, for a total value of $39,748.46. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,215,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,543,606.26. This represents a 2.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,659,573 shares of company stock valued at $8,211,234. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GETY. Invenomic Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Getty Images in the 1st quarter valued at $4,646,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Getty Images by 43.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,434,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,041,000 after buying an additional 742,008 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Getty Images by 1,202.9% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 587,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after buying an additional 542,181 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Getty Images during the 2nd quarter worth about $534,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Getty Images by 1,201.6% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 275,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 254,146 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.75% of the company’s stock.

Getty Images Stock Performance

NYSE:GETY opened at $1.31 on Friday. Getty Images has a fifty-two week low of $1.20 and a fifty-two week high of $3.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $542.70 million, a P/E ratio of -5.93 and a beta of 2.06.

Getty Images (NYSE:GETY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. Getty Images had a negative return on equity of 11.38% and a negative net margin of 9.60%.The company had revenue of $240.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Getty Images will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Getty Images Company Profile

Getty Images (NYSE: GETY) is a leading global provider of digital visual content, offering an extensive library of stock photography, editorial imagery, video footage and music. The company supplies creative and rights-managed assets to a broad range of industries, including advertising, media, corporate communications and publishing. Through its online platform and licensing services, Getty Images enables customers to search, license and download multimedia content for commercial and editorial use.

Founded in 1995 by Mark Getty and Jonathan Klein, Getty Images pioneered the aggregation of photographic archives into a centralized, digital marketplace.

Featured Stories

