Brokerages Set Brenntag AG (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) Target Price at $12.80

Brenntag AG (OTCMKTS:BNTGY – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.80.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BNTGY. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Brenntag from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Brenntag from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. UBS Group lowered shares of Brenntag from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Brenntag in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Brenntag in a report on Wednesday, September 24th.

Get Brenntag alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Brenntag

Brenntag Price Performance

OTCMKTS BNTGY opened at $11.53 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.02. The company has a market cap of $8.32 billion, a PE ratio of 18.01 and a beta of 0.75. Brenntag has a 1-year low of $10.52 and a 1-year high of $14.82.

Brenntag (OTCMKTS:BNTGY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. Brenntag had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 9.14%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Brenntag will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brenntag Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Brenntag SE, trading on OTCMKTS as BNTGY, is a global market leader in the distribution of chemicals and ingredients. With headquarters in Essen, Germany, the company serves a wide range of industries including coatings and construction, cleaning and water treatment, food and nutrition, pharmaceuticals and personal care, as well as oil and gas. Brenntag operates through two core segments—Essentials and Specialties—offering both standard commodity chemicals and tailored specialty solutions to customers around the world.

Its product portfolio encompasses inorganic and organic chemicals, polymers, petrochemicals and specialty ingredients.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Brenntag Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brenntag and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.