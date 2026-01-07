Pyxis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYXS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Pyxis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYXS – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.20.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PYXS shares. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Pyxis Oncology in a report on Monday, November 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Pyxis Oncology from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 19th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Pyxis Oncology in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research cut Pyxis Oncology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Pyxis Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 20th.

Pyxis Oncology Stock Up 7.4%

Pyxis Oncology stock opened at $1.30 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.38. The company has a market capitalization of $80.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.44. Pyxis Oncology has a 52 week low of $0.83 and a 52 week high of $5.55.

Pyxis Oncology (NASDAQ:PYXS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.01. Research analysts anticipate that Pyxis Oncology will post -1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Pyxis Oncology by 2,690.9% during the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 615,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 593,853 shares in the last quarter. Longaeva Partners L.P. acquired a new position in Pyxis Oncology during the third quarter worth $1,117,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pyxis Oncology during the third quarter valued at $749,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pyxis Oncology in the second quarter valued at about $370,000. Finally, Schulhoff & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pyxis Oncology by 125.4% during the second quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 275,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 153,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.09% of the company’s stock.

Pyxis Oncology Company Profile

Pyxis Oncology (NASDAQ: PYXS) is a clinical?stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of targeted oncology therapies. The company’s platform centers on antibody?drug conjugates (ADCs) that deliver potent mitotic inhibitors directly to cancer cells, leveraging novel payloads designed to disrupt cell division. By combining highly specific antibodies with innovative cytotoxic agents, Pyxis Oncology aims to improve therapeutic windows and reduce off?target toxicities common to conventional chemotherapies.

Since its inception, Pyxis Oncology has built a pipeline of early?stage ADC candidates directed against a variety of solid tumor antigens.

