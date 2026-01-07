Knife River Corporation (NYSE:KNF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Knife River Corporation (NYSE:KNF – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $96.3333.

Several research firms recently commented on KNF. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Knife River from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. UBS Group raised Knife River to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Knife River in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Knife River from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Knife River from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 6th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Knife River by 141.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 341 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Country Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Knife River during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Knife River during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Knife River during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Knife River by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KNF opened at $75.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.96, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.47. Knife River has a fifty-two week low of $58.72 and a fifty-two week high of $108.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $71.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.17.

Knife River (NYSE:KNF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.07. Knife River had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 9.97%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Knife River will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Knife River Corporation, headquartered in Bismarck, North Dakota, is a leading integrated construction materials and contracting company in the western United States. The company specializes in producing and supplying aggregates, asphalt mix, ready-mixed concrete and other heavy construction materials used in highway, commercial and residential projects.

In addition to material production, Knife River offers a comprehensive suite of contracting services, including heavy civil construction, road building, underground and open-pit mining and logistics support.

