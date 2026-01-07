Taylor Wimpey plc (LON:TW) Receives GBX 129.13 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Taylor Wimpey plc (LON:TW – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 129.13.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 110 price objective on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 142 target price on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Taylor Wimpey from GBX 140 to GBX 120 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 4th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 135 price objective on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research note on Monday, November 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Taylor Wimpey in a research report on Monday, November 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a GBX 109 target price on the stock.

Get Taylor Wimpey alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on TW

Insider Activity

Taylor Wimpey Price Performance

In other Taylor Wimpey news, insider Mark Castle purchased 2,267 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 102 per share, with a total value of £2,312.34. Insiders acquired a total of 2,845 shares of company stock valued at $291,042 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

TW stock opened at GBX 106.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 103.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 104.29. The company has a current ratio of 5.08, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79.

Taylor Wimpey Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Taylor Wimpey plc operates as a homebuilder in the United Kingdom and Spain. It builds and delivers various homes and communities. Taylor Wimpey plc was incorporated in 1935 and is based in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Wimpey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Wimpey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.