Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTL) Given Consensus Rating of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Shares of Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTL – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Reduce” from the five brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ASTL. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Algoma Steel Group in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Algoma Steel Group in a research note on Friday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Algoma Steel Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ASTL

Algoma Steel Group Trading Up 4.8%

ASTL opened at $4.15 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.01 and its 200-day moving average is $4.73. Algoma Steel Group has a 52-week low of $3.02 and a 52-week high of $8.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $435.46 million, a P/E ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.56.

Algoma Steel Group (NASDAQ:ASTL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.78. Algoma Steel Group had a negative net margin of 31.27% and a negative return on equity of 15.13%. The business had revenue of $380.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $366.98 million. Analysts expect that Algoma Steel Group will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Algoma Steel Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Algoma Steel Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. EJF Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Algoma Steel Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Olympiad Research LP acquired a new stake in Algoma Steel Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Algoma Steel Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $146,000. Finally, Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Algoma Steel Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Institutional investors own 72.00% of the company’s stock.

About Algoma Steel Group

(Get Free Report)

Algoma Steel Group Inc is a North American steel producer headquartered in Sault Ste. Marie, Ontario. The company operates a modern electric arc furnace (EAF) complex and an integrated rolling mill, enabling it to transform scrap and direct reduced iron into a wide range of steel products. Algoma Steel Group returned to public markets in 2021 with listings on both the Toronto Stock Exchange and the Nasdaq under the symbol ASTL.

Founded in 1901 as Algoma Steel Corporation, the company grew to become one of Canada’s leading steelmakers before undergoing restructuring in the early 2000s.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Algoma Steel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algoma Steel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.