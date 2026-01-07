Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) Receives $953.90 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $952.0476.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial upped their price target on Equinix from $961.00 to $973.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Equinix in a report on Thursday, October 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $950.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Equinix from $940.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Equinix in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $795.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 18th.

Equinix Stock Performance

Shares of Equinix stock opened at $788.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $77.38 billion, a PE ratio of 72.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.05. Equinix has a 1 year low of $701.41 and a 1 year high of $953.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $771.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $783.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $9.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.27 by $0.56. Equinix had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 11.82%.The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $9.05 earnings per share. Equinix’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equinix has set its FY 2025 guidance at 37.950-38.77 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Equinix will post 33.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equinix Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 19th were issued a $4.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 19th. This represents a $18.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 171.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Equinix

In related news, insider Jonathan Lin sold 124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $731.18, for a total transaction of $90,666.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 8,299 shares in the company, valued at $6,068,062.82. This represents a 1.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Charles J. Meyers sold 5,087 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $778.47, for a total value of $3,960,076.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman owned 10,426 shares in the company, valued at $8,116,328.22. The trade was a 32.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,704 shares of company stock worth $6,617,748. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Equinix

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EQIX. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Equinix by 190.9% in the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 32 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. boosted its position in Equinix by 433.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 32 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new position in shares of Equinix in the second quarter worth $26,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust grew its stake in shares of Equinix by 70.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 34 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abound Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Equinix by 209.1% during the third quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 34 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix, Inc is a global provider of digital infrastructure and interconnection services, specializing in carrier-neutral data centers and colocation. The company operates a platform that enables enterprises, cloud and network service providers, and content companies to colocate IT infrastructure, interconnect directly with partners and providers, and access cloud on-ramps and network services in a secure, low-latency environment.

Equinix’s offerings include traditional colocation space and power, cross-connects and meet-me rooms, and a suite of connectivity and on-demand services designed for hybrid multicloud architectures.

