Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) Receives $142.43 Average PT from Analysts

Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Reduce” by the twelve research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $142.4286.

Several research analysts have recently commented on TFX shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Teleflex in a report on Monday, December 29th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Tuesday, December 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. Zacks Research cut Teleflex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Teleflex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 15th.

Teleflex Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of NYSE:TFX opened at $124.84 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $118.81 and its 200-day moving average is $121.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.57. Teleflex has a 52 week low of $102.58 and a 52 week high of $185.94. The company has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of -16.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.93.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The medical technology company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $892.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $892.79 million. Teleflex had a negative net margin of 10.28% and a positive return on equity of 15.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.49 EPS. Teleflex has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.000-14.200 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Teleflex will post 13.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teleflex Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 14th. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is -18.50%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TFX. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its position in Teleflex by 57.9% in the 3rd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 210 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Teleflex by 2.1% in the second quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,970 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in Teleflex by 14.7% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 872 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Teleflex by 30.2% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 556 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Teleflex by 43.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 455 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

Teleflex Company Profile

Teleflex Incorporated is a diversified global provider of medical technologies, specializing in critical care and surgery. Headquartered in Wayne, Pennsylvania, the company designs, manufactures and distributes devices and solutions used by healthcare professionals in hospital, ambulatory and alternate site settings. Teleflex focuses on delivering products that support complex interventional procedures and improve patient outcomes.

The company’s offerings span several key segments, including Interventional Urology, Respiratory & Anesthesia, Surgical, Cardiac Care, Vascular and Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) solutions.

