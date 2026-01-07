Analysts Set SLB Limited (NYSE:SLB) Target Price at $52.42

Shares of SLB Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-two ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $52.9150.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on SLB from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of SLB from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of SLB in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of SLB from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of SLB from $47.60 to $52.30 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 11th.

In other SLB news, EVP Abdellah Merad sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.69, for a total value of $2,261,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 159,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,006,692.99. This trade represents a 27.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Peter John Coleman sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.82, for a total transaction of $197,010.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 18,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $668,795.22. The trade was a 22.75% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 103,947 shares of company stock valued at $3,871,337. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SLB in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SLB during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SLB in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Corsicana & Co. bought a new position in shares of SLB in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Strengthening Families & Communities LLC purchased a new position in shares of SLB during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. 81.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SLB opened at $43.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $65.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.84 and a beta of 0.72. SLB has a twelve month low of $31.11 and a twelve month high of $45.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.59 and a 200 day moving average of $35.64.

SLB (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. SLB had a return on equity of 18.97% and a net margin of 10.34%.The business had revenue of $8.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.99 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that SLB will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 3rd. SLB’s dividend payout ratio is 44.02%.

SLB Company Profile

SLB (NYSE: SLB), historically known as Schlumberger, is a leading global provider of technology, integrated project management and information solutions for the energy industry. Founded by Conrad and Marcel Schlumberger in 1926, the company develops and supplies products and services used across the exploration, drilling, completion and production phases of oil and gas development. Its offerings are intended to help operators characterize reservoirs, drill and complete wells, optimize production and manage field operations throughout the asset lifecycle.

SLB’s product and service portfolio spans reservoir characterization and well testing, wireline and logging services, directional drilling and drilling tools, well construction and completion technologies, production systems, and subsea equipment.

