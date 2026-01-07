Analysts Set SLB Limited (NYSE:SLB) Target Price at $52.42

Shares of SLB Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-two ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $52.9150.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on SLB from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of SLB from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of SLB in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of SLB from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of SLB from $47.60 to $52.30 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 11th.
Check Out Our Latest Report on SLB
Insider Buying and Selling at SLB
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SLB in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SLB during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SLB in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Corsicana & Co. bought a new position in shares of SLB in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Strengthening Families & Communities LLC purchased a new position in shares of SLB during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. 81.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
SLB Price Performance
Shares of NYSE SLB opened at $43.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $65.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.84 and a beta of 0.72. SLB has a twelve month low of $31.11 and a twelve month high of $45.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.59 and a 200 day moving average of $35.64.
SLB (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. SLB had a return on equity of 18.97% and a net margin of 10.34%.The business had revenue of $8.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.99 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that SLB will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.
SLB Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 3rd. SLB’s dividend payout ratio is 44.02%.
SLB News Roundup
Here are the key news stories impacting SLB this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Venezuela reopening is the dominant near-term catalyst: analysts and commentary estimate >$100B of reconstruction CapEx over years, positioning SLB as a key beneficiary for subsurface/reservoir technology and potential recovery of receivables. The Caracas Catalyst: Big Oil’s $100 Billion Opportunity (SLB)
- Positive Sentiment: Upcoming earnings (Jan. 23) are a near-term event risk/reward — investors expect management commentary on Venezuela exposure, backlog, and digital/service momentum; that date helped fuel recent price gains. Dear SLB Stock Fans, Mark Your Calendars for January 23
- Positive Sentiment: Operational expansion: SLB Canada signed a distribution partnership with Motif Valve & Supply — a localized channel move that supports equipment/access in North American operations and marginally improves service reach. SLB Canada and Motif Valve & Supply Announce Distribution Partnership
- Positive Sentiment: Market momentum and technical breakout: SLB hit a 52-week high and recently posted a strong intraday surge as traders re-priced exposure to Venezuela and digital-services growth. That momentum attracts momentum traders but increases short-term volatility. Slb stock hits 52-week high at $44.66
- Neutral Sentiment: Analyst coverage is active but mixed — a recent roundup of 13 analyst ratings shows continued attention; conclusions vary by firm and depend on assumptions about Venezuela timing and oil services demand. Watch revisions around earnings. What 13 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About SLB
- Neutral Sentiment: Macro/market tone is supportive but oil prices haven’t moved as much as SLB — equities have rallied on policy/geopolitical developments rather than immediate crude-price changes, so sustainability depends on follow-through (contract awards, license changes). Chevron, Exxon and SLB Stocks Are Surging But Oil Prices Aren’t Moving. What’s Up.
- Negative Sentiment: Execution and timing risk: rebuilding Venezuela is described as a “marathon” — infrastructure is deeply degraded and contract revenue will take quarters/years to materialize; this uncertainty can reverse short-term gains if progress stalls. The Caracas Catalyst: Big Oil’s $100 Billion Opportunity (SLB)
SLB Company Profile
SLB (NYSE: SLB), historically known as Schlumberger, is a leading global provider of technology, integrated project management and information solutions for the energy industry. Founded by Conrad and Marcel Schlumberger in 1926, the company develops and supplies products and services used across the exploration, drilling, completion and production phases of oil and gas development. Its offerings are intended to help operators characterize reservoirs, drill and complete wells, optimize production and manage field operations throughout the asset lifecycle.
SLB’s product and service portfolio spans reservoir characterization and well testing, wireline and logging services, directional drilling and drilling tools, well construction and completion technologies, production systems, and subsea equipment.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than SLB
- Elon Taking SpaceX Public! $100 Pre-IPO Opportunity!
- Do not delete, read immediately
- A U.S. “birthright” claim worth trillions – activated quietly
- BNZI: BNZI Surges Ahead as AI Marketing Fuels Record Revenue
- This stock gets a 94 out of 100
Receive News & Ratings for SLB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SLB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.