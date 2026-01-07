Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Receives $76.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-two brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $77.2381.

MCHP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Microchip Technology from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Microchip Technology from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 target price (down from $64.00) on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Friday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Microchip Technology from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

In other news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 4,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.39, for a total transaction of $216,273.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 30,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,516,184.71. This represents a 12.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MCHP. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $473,320,000. Dodge & Cox grew its stake in Microchip Technology by 958.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 6,339,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $446,132,000 after purchasing an additional 5,740,827 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 38.2% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 14,827,447 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,041,868,000 after purchasing an additional 4,101,034 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,888,814 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,244,016,000 after purchasing an additional 2,489,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 11,048,057 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $709,506,000 after purchasing an additional 2,257,932 shares during the period. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Microchip Technology Stock Up 11.6%

Microchip Technology stock opened at $74.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $40.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -166.38, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.46. Microchip Technology has a 52-week low of $34.13 and a 52-week high of $77.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $60.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.00.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. Microchip Technology had a negative net margin of 4.39% and a positive return on equity of 5.21%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. Microchip Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Microchip Technology has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.340-0.400 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Microchip Technology will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

Microchip Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 24th were issued a $0.455 dividend. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 24th. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -404.44%.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Inc is a semiconductor company headquartered in Chandler, Arizona, that designs, develops and supplies a broad portfolio of embedded control and analog semiconductors. Its product lineup centers on microcontrollers (including the well-known PIC family), digital signal controllers and associated development tools and software, along with a range of mixed-signal and analog devices, nonvolatile memory, power management, timing, interface, wireless and security products. The company also provides integrated hardware and software solutions intended to simplify embedded design and accelerate time to market for OEMs and contract manufacturers.

Microchip’s products are used across a wide range of end markets, including automotive, industrial automation, consumer electronics, communications, aerospace and defense, and Internet of Things (IoT) applications.

