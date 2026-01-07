Plains All American Pipeline (NASDAQ:PAA) Cut to “Hold” at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen cut shares of Plains All American Pipeline (NASDAQ:PAA – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Sunday morning.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a report on Monday, December 29th. Zacks Research raised Plains All American Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has given a Buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Plains All American Pipeline currently has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy”.

Plains All American Pipeline Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PAA opened at $18.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.93 and a beta of 0.59. Plains All American Pipeline has a 12 month low of $15.57 and a 12 month high of $21.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Plains All American Pipeline (NASDAQ:PAA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Plains All American Pipeline had a return on equity of 11.04% and a net margin of 2.42%.The firm had revenue of $11.58 billion during the quarter.

Plains All American Pipeline Company Profile

Plains All American Pipeline (NASDAQ: PAA) is a publicly traded energy infrastructure company that provides midstream services for crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company’s core activities include gathering, transporting, storing and marketing hydrocarbons, using an integrated network of pipelines, storage terminals, rail and truck transloading facilities. Plains also offers logistics and marketing services that connect upstream producers with refiners, traders and export markets.

Plains owns and operates a portfolio of pipeline and terminal assets concentrated in major U.S.

