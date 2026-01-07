Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) Upgraded by Wall Street Zen to Buy Rating

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 price target (down from $137.00) on shares of Itron in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Oppenheimer set a $145.00 target price on Itron and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Itron in a report on Monday, December 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Itron from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Itron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.10.

Itron Price Performance

ITRI stock opened at $97.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $99.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.85. Itron has a one year low of $90.11 and a one year high of $142.00. The company has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 17.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.49.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $581.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $578.49 million. Itron had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 17.82%. Itron’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.84 EPS. Itron has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.840-6.940 EPS and its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.150-2.250 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Itron will post 5.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Itron

In related news, SVP Justin K. Patrick sold 379 shares of Itron stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.51, for a total transaction of $36,577.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 20,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,967,066.82. The trade was a 1.83% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Joan S. Hooper sold 948 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.51, for a total transaction of $91,491.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 87,446 shares in the company, valued at $8,439,413.46. This trade represents a 1.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,971 shares of company stock worth $286,731. 1.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Itron

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Itron during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Itron during the third quarter worth $32,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Itron by 125.7% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 255 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in shares of Itron in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new position in Itron in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. 96.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Itron

Itron, Inc (NASDAQ: ITRI) is a global technology company that develops innovative solutions to measure, manage and analyze the use of energy and water. Its comprehensive portfolio includes smart meters, data collection devices, communication networks and advanced software applications designed to optimize utility operations and foster sustainable resource management. The company’s offerings enable utilities and cities to accurately monitor consumption patterns, streamline billing processes and improve grid reliability.

Itron’s product lineup spans a range of hardware and software solutions, from residential and commercial smart meters to meter data management systems (MDMS), networked communication platforms and analytics tools.

Featured Stories

