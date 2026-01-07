BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) Receives $61.23 Consensus PT from Analysts

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $61.2308.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of BlackLine in a research report on Tuesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of BlackLine in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 target price (down previously from $64.00) on shares of BlackLine in a report on Friday, November 7th. Zacks Research raised BlackLine from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating on shares of BlackLine in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th.

BlackLine stock opened at $55.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.70. BlackLine has a 1 year low of $40.82 and a 1 year high of $66.25.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.51. The company had revenue of $178.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.11 million. BlackLine had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 11.07%.BlackLine’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. BlackLine has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.080-2.130 EPS and its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.580-0.610 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BlackLine will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other BlackLine news, Director Thomas Unterman sold 910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $50,050.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 41,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,300,925. This trade represents a 2.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BL. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP grew its position in BlackLine by 9.9% during the second quarter. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP now owns 82,601 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,677,000 after buying an additional 7,470 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of BlackLine by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 340,177 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,261,000 after acquiring an additional 37,538 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackLine by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 304,460 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,239,000 after acquiring an additional 28,562 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 117,480 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,652,000 after acquiring an additional 27,552 shares during the period. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackLine in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $257,000. 95.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackLine, Inc is a leading provider of cloud-based software solutions designed to automate and modernize the finance and accounting function. The company’s flagship offering, the BlackLine Finance Controls and Automation Platform, enables organizations to streamline critical processes such as account reconciliations, journal entry management, intercompany accounting, and transaction matching. By delivering a centralized, real-time view of financial data, BlackLine helps companies improve operational efficiency, enhance compliance and strengthen internal controls.

Key products and services within the BlackLine platform include Account Reconciliation, Task Management, Transaction Matching, Journal Entry, and Intercompany Hub.

