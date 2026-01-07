Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) Receives $45.58 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $45.5833.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Beam Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Benchmark restated a “speculative buy” rating on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 8th.

Shares of BEAM stock opened at $28.34 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.58. The firm has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.40 and a beta of 2.07. Beam Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $13.52 and a 1-year high of $35.25.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $9.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.83 million. Beam Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 42.86% and a negative net margin of 744.41%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.17) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Beam Therapeutics will post -4.57 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BEAM. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in Beam Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $844,000. Woodline Partners LP boosted its position in Beam Therapeutics by 169.6% during the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 760,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,855,000 after acquiring an additional 478,491 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 11.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 141,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,758,000 after purchasing an additional 14,971 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 468.3% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 138,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,360,000 after purchasing an additional 114,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 17.8% during the second quarter. Peregrine Investment Management Inc. now owns 264,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,495,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the period. 99.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Beam Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ: BEAM) is a biotechnology company dedicated to developing precision genetic medicines through its pioneering base editing platform. Headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, with additional research facilities in Philadelphia, the company focuses on engineering molecular editors capable of making precise single-nucleotide changes in DNA. By harnessing its proprietary base editing technology, Beam aims to correct or disrupt disease-causing genetic variants at their source, offering the potential for novel therapies in areas with significant unmet medical need.

Founded in 2017 as a spin-out from Harvard University and the Broad and Whitehead Institutes, Beam was co-founded by leading academic researcher David R.

