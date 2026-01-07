Analysts Set Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) Target Price at $27.00

Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.00.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ENR. UBS Group cut their target price on Energizer from $26.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Energizer from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Zacks Research lowered Energizer from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Wall Street Zen lowered Energizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Energizer from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd.

Energizer Stock Performance

ENR stock opened at $20.19 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.06. Energizer has a fifty-two week low of $16.77 and a fifty-two week high of $35.90.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 18th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $832.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $830.45 million. Energizer had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 161.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. Energizer has set its Q1 2026 guidance at -0.080-0.090 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.300-3.600 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Energizer will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Energizer Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 25th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.9%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 25th. Energizer’s payout ratio is presently 36.14%.

Insider Activity at Energizer

In related news, CEO Mark Stephen Lavigne purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.11 per share, with a total value of $171,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 464,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,954,250.79. This represents a 2.20% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Donal L. Mulligan acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.40 per share, with a total value of $261,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $435,000. The trade was a 150.00% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 26,000 shares of company stock valued at $449,240. Company insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Energizer

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ENR. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Energizer during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Energizer by 1,836.1% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in Energizer by 92.4% during the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Energizer by 967.1% in the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,615 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Energizer by 38.9% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the period. 93.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Energizer Company Profile

Energizer Holdings, Inc is a global consumer products company best known for its portfolio of portable power and lighting solutions. The company’s primary business activities include the design, manufacture and marketing of batteries under the Energizer and Rayovac brands, as well as portable lighting products such as flashlights, headlamps and lanterns. Energizer also produces a range of automotive appearance and protection products, including tire inflators and repair kits, along with personal care offerings like aerosol insect repellents and sunscreen under licensed brands.

Founded in 2000 through the spin-off of the battery business from Ralston Purina Company, Energizer has grown through both organic development and strategic acquisitions.

