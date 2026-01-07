Analysts Set Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM) Target Price at $14.44

Shares of Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.4375.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RITM. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $15.50 price target on shares of Rithm Capital in a report on Monday, December 22nd. Jones Trading restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 price objective on shares of Rithm Capital in a report on Thursday, October 30th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Rithm Capital in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Rithm Capital in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Rithm Capital in a research report on Thursday, December 18th.

Get Rithm Capital alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on RITM

Rithm Capital Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSE RITM opened at $11.13 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.56. Rithm Capital has a 1-year low of $9.13 and a 1-year high of $12.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Rithm Capital (NYSE:RITM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54. Rithm Capital had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 17.08%.The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Rithm Capital will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

Rithm Capital Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.0%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 31st. Rithm Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.97%.

Insider Transactions at Rithm Capital

In other news, insider David Zeiden sold 19,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.11, for a total value of $214,256.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael Nierenberg sold 301,548 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $3,317,028.00. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Rithm Capital

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Rithm Capital by 40.5% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 17,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 5,090 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its stake in Rithm Capital by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 15,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Rithm Capital by 8.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,536,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,506,000 after purchasing an additional 121,137 shares in the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd lifted its position in shares of Rithm Capital by 86.9% during the third quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 326,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,718,000 after buying an additional 151,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Rithm Capital by 76.5% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd now owns 24,493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 10,613 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.92% of the company’s stock.

Rithm Capital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rithm Capital Corporation is a specialty finance company that originates, acquires and manages structured credit investments collateralized by real estate assets in the United States. The company focuses primarily on senior floating-rate loans secured by multifamily, commercial, industrial and single-family rental properties, aiming to deliver attractive risk-adjusted yields through a diversified portfolio of floating-rate real estate debt.

In addition to senior loans, Rithm Capital invests in residential mortgage-backed securities, including agency and non-agency pools, as well as other real estate-related credit instruments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rithm Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rithm Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.