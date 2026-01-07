Banner Corporation (NASDAQ:BANR) Receives $71.17 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Banner Corporation (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $71.1667.

BANR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Weiss Ratings cut Banner from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Banner in a research note on Monday, December 1st. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective (down from $72.00) on shares of Banner in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Banner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 18th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Banner from $73.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 17th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BANR. Financial Life Planners bought a new stake in Banner in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Aquatic Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Banner during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Banner in the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Banner by 26.3% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Banner during the second quarter valued at approximately $99,000. 87.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BANR stock opened at $64.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $63.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.46. Banner has a 52-week low of $54.01 and a 52-week high of $72.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 0.91.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $168.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.52 million. Banner had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 21.80%. Equities research analysts forecast that Banner will post 5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 4th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 4th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.1%. This is a positive change from Banner’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Banner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.43%.

Banner Corporation, through its principal subsidiary Banner Bank, operates as a regional commercial bank headquartered in Walla Walla, Washington. Founded in 2000 as a bank holding company, Banner traces its origins to community banking roots in Eastern Washington dating back to the late 19th century. Over the past two decades, the company has grown through both organic expansion and strategic acquisitions, establishing a strong presence throughout the Pacific Northwest.

The company offers a comprehensive suite of financial products and services for individual and business clients.

