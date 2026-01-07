Belite Bio (NASDAQ:BLTE) Cut to “Sell” at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen cut shares of Belite Bio (NASDAQ:BLTE – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BTIG Research set a $187.00 price target on shares of Belite Bio in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Zacks Research raised shares of Belite Bio from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Maxim Group set a $200.00 price objective on Belite Bio in a report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Belite Bio in a report on Monday, November 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $154.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Belite Bio in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Belite Bio presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.57.

Belite Bio Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of BLTE stock opened at $160.18 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.85. The company has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.43 and a beta of -1.46. Belite Bio has a 12-month low of $49.00 and a 12-month high of $169.75.

Belite Bio (NASDAQ:BLTE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 1st. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Belite Bio will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Belite Bio during the third quarter worth $64,750,000. Vestal Point Capital LP purchased a new position in Belite Bio during the third quarter worth about $23,125,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Belite Bio by 1,876.6% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 187,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,875,000 after buying an additional 178,014 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Belite Bio in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,535,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in shares of Belite Bio by 250.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 11,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after acquiring an additional 8,258 shares during the last quarter. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Belite Bio

Belite Bio, Inc (NASDAQ: BLTE) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for metabolic and inflammatory diseases. Leveraging a proprietary drug-discovery platform, the company aims to address conditions such as nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and obesity by targeting pathways involved in fibrosis, inflammation and metabolic regulation.

Belite Bio’s pipeline includes multiple candidates in preclinical and early clinical development stages.

