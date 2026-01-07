Syntec Optics (NASDAQ:OPTX) Rating Lowered to “Sell” at Wall Street Zen

Syntec Optics (NASDAQ:OPTX – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Monday.

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Syntec Optics in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Syntec Optics Stock Performance

Shares of OPTX opened at $3.28 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.82. Syntec Optics has a 12 month low of $1.02 and a 12 month high of $3.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.10 million, a P/E ratio of -41.00 and a beta of -1.09.

Syntec Optics (NASDAQ:OPTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Syntec Optics had a negative net margin of 10.71% and a negative return on equity of 27.66%. The business had revenue of $6.95 million during the quarter.

About Syntec Optics

Syntec Optics, Inc operates as a photonics company specializing in the design, development and manufacturing of precision optical components and subsystems. Its core offerings include thin-film filters, dichroic beamsplitters, anti-reflection coated lenses and custom optical assemblies. The company leverages proprietary coating technologies to deliver high-performance imaging solutions and spectral filters for visible, infrared and multispectral applications.

In addition to standard catalog products, Syntec Optics provides custom engineering services tailored to meet the specifications of customers in aerospace and defense, industrial automation, environmental sensing and life-sciences markets.

