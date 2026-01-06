Howard Fu Sells 814 Shares of Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR) Stock

Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR – Get Free Report) CFO Howard Fu sold 814 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.99, for a total value of $59,413.86. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 178,237 shares in the company, valued at $13,009,518.63. The trade was a 0.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Howard Fu also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 22nd, Howard Fu sold 796 shares of Procore Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.42, for a total value of $59,238.32.

On Friday, November 21st, Howard Fu sold 797 shares of Procore Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.35, for a total value of $55,271.95.

On Tuesday, October 21st, Howard Fu sold 814 shares of Procore Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.34, for a total transaction of $58,884.76.

Procore Technologies Stock Performance

PCOR stock traded up $1.73 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $74.63. 977,712 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 869,915. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.71 and a 52-week high of $88.92. The stock has a market cap of $11.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -88.84 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $74.42 and its 200 day moving average is $71.78.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Procore Technologies

Procore Technologies ( NYSE:PCOR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 20th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Procore Technologies had a negative net margin of 9.84% and a negative return on equity of 6.18%. The business had revenue of $172.21 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Procore Technologies, Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in shares of Procore Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $511,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Procore Technologies by 277.0% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Procore Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $251,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Procore Technologies by 848.3% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 102,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,586,000 after acquiring an additional 91,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Procore Technologies by 1,094,430.0% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 109,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,226,000 after acquiring an additional 109,443 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PCOR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Procore Technologies in a research report on Friday, October 17th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target on shares of Procore Technologies in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Procore Technologies in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Procore Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.11.

About Procore Technologies

Procore Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects. It offers Preconstruction that facilitates collaboration between internal and external stakeholders during the planning, budgeting, estimating, bidding, and partner selection phase of a construction project; and Project Execution, which enables real-time collaboration, information storage, design, BIM model clash detection, and regulation compliance for teams on the jobsite and in the back office.

