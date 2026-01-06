Mineralys Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLYS) Insider Sells $2,512,227.19 in Stock

Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLYS – Get Free Report) insider David Malcom Rodman sold 70,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.87, for a total value of $2,512,227.19. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 69,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,481,773.56. This represents a 50.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

David Malcom Rodman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 5th, David Malcom Rodman sold 192,715 shares of Mineralys Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total transaction of $6,748,879.30.

On Wednesday, October 15th, David Malcom Rodman sold 10,369 shares of Mineralys Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.01, for a total transaction of $445,970.69.

Mineralys Therapeutics Trading Up 0.1%

MLYS traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.71. 1,085,999 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,389,415. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.11 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.20. Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.24 and a 1-year high of $47.65.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Mineralys Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:MLYS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.14. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MLYS. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Mineralys Therapeutics from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Mineralys Therapeutics from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Mineralys Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Mineralys Therapeutics from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Mineralys Therapeutics from $32.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.43.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Farallon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mineralys Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $63,442,000. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Mineralys Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,708,000. RA Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Mineralys Therapeutics by 19.1% in the third quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,323,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,717,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176,470 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc purchased a new position in Mineralys Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $40,149,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Mineralys Therapeutics by 3,160.1% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 882,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,461,000 after acquiring an additional 855,348 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.46% of the company’s stock.

Mineralys Therapeutics Company Profile

Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that develops therapies for the treatment of hypertension and chronic kidney diseases. It clinical-stage product candidate is lorundrostat, a proprietary, orally administered, highly selective aldosterone synthase inhibitor for the treatment of cardiorenal conditions affected by abnormally elevated aldosterone. The company was formerly known as Catalys SC1, Inc and changed its name to Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc in May 2020. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Radnor, Pennsylvania.

