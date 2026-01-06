Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR) CTO Thomas Paul Muniz Sells 125,000 Shares

Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR – Get Free Report) CTO Thomas Paul Muniz sold 125,000 shares of Archer Aviation stock in a transaction on Friday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 1,272,129 shares in the company, valued at $10,177,032. The trade was a 8.95% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

On Monday, November 17th, Thomas Paul Muniz sold 90,648 shares of Archer Aviation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.49, for a total value of $678,953.52.

Shares of ACHR traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.82. 41,869,779 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,895,622. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.62. Archer Aviation Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.48 and a 1-year high of $14.62. The company has a current ratio of 18.19, a quick ratio of 18.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Archer Aviation ( NYSE:ACHR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20). On average, analysts expect that Archer Aviation Inc. will post -1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust raised its stake in Archer Aviation by 45.9% during the third quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 3,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Archer Aviation by 45.7% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Archer Aviation by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 46,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its position in shares of Archer Aviation by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 169,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares during the period. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Archer Aviation by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 35,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter. 59.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ACHR shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Archer Aviation in a report on Monday, November 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Archer Aviation from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Archer Aviation in a research note on Monday, December 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Archer Aviation from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Archer Aviation from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.14.

Archer Aviation, Inc (NYSE: ACHR) is a California-based aerospace company developing electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft designed to serve as sustainable urban air mobility solutions. Founded in 2018 by Adam Goldstein and Brett Adcock, Archer focuses on the design, development and certification of zero-emissions air taxis aimed at reducing traffic congestion in densely populated metropolitan areas. The company’s flagship prototypes, “Maker” and “Midnight,” have been engineered to deliver quiet, efficient short-haul flights with ranges of up to 100 miles per charge.

Headquartered in Palo Alto, California, Archer operates a manufacturing facility in nearby Santa Cruz County and maintains research partnerships with automotive and energy companies, including a collaboration with Stellantis to integrate advanced battery systems.

